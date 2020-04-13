Coronavirus: Live-streamed wedding, drive-through meetings - South Koreans get creative in time of social distancing

SEOUL - A parent had a drive-through meeting with his children's new teachers, while a couple live-streamed their wedding and interacted with their guests online.

A company installed transparent protective screens in its staff canteen, while another firm had its job applicants take a test in a football field.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 10,537 people in South Korea to date, many are coming up with various creative ways to keep themselves safe from the virus.

The number of daily new cases has remained below 50 for five days, but the government urged against complacency, reminding the public to stick to a social distancing policy implemented from March 21. It will end this Sunday (April 19).

As more people stayed home, hard-hit businesses have been trying to lure customers back by offering all kinds of drive-through services.

Inspired by South Korea's highly-successful drive-through virus screening stations, fishmongers and farmers started selling their products at drive-through booths, while restaurants prepared food orders for customers to pick up by car, and public libraries allowed people to drive and collect books reserved in advance.

Drive-through cinemas also gained popularity over traditional movie theatres, many of which are closed during this period.

Schools also offered drive-through pick-up services for new textbooks, and some teachers took the opportunity to meet parents and students ahead of a new academic year.

Entrepreneur James Hwang, 45, drove his two children to greet their new teachers two weeks ago - at the school's car porch.

"We just said hello and had a short chat, but it was very convenient to just roll down the window to meet the teacher and it minimises contact with other people too," he told The Straits Times.

Fears of mass infections had resulted in cancellations of many large-scale events, including church services and weddings.





Groom Ha Ji-soo and bride Park Ji-ye live-streamed their wedding from South Korea on April 4, 2020. PHOTO: KT CORPORATION



But one couple found a way to walk down the aisle as planned - under the attentive gaze of some 50 well-wishers, no less.

Accountant Ha Ji-soo, 36, and office worker Park Ji-ye, 29, got hitched in Seoul on April 4, in what is now known as South Korea's first interactive live-streamed wedding.

Related Story South Korea reports more recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again

Mr Ha's parents dialled in from the north-western city of Incheon, while Mr Park's mother logged on from Yangpyeong county, east of Seoul.

Friends of the couple also tuned in to watch the 45-minute ceremony helmed by an emcee, complete with two singers performing and loved ones taking turns to convey their congratulations in real time.

"Ordinary weddings are formal occasions whereby guests come to eat and leave, not really focused on the celebration," Mr Ha told ST.

"But for online weddings, people are focused on celebrating with the wedding couple. I was so touched when my bride's mother read a letter to us."

The wedding is part of a campaign by telco giant KT Corporation to use its communications technology to help people overcome problems caused by the pandemic.

The company also plans to broadcast a military commissioning ceremony and allow people to shop at traditional markets by following a live video that is linked to an e-commerce app.

Contactless services like these have grown in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, noted professor Choi Se-jeon of Korea University.

"Social distancing is not a choice but mandatory these days, casting attention on untact marketing," she told The Asia Business Daily newspaper, referring to the Konglish word that combines "un", which means not, and "contact".

"The increased demand for untact services gives rise to opportunities to further develop the trend."

KT's marketing promotion manager Seo Je-hak said the company planned the live-streamed wedding for promotional purposes, but it has received so many inquiries that it believes such weddings will become a trend that can outlast the pandemic.

"If the untact trend continues, KT's role will get bigger," he said.

Other companies, meanwhile, are coming up with innovative ideas to keep their employees safe.

Related Story Cosy weddings at home amid coronavirus outbreak

Related Story The Life List: Starry nuptials on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic

State agency Asan Urban Corporation, for one, held a 90-minute written exam in a football field for 139 job applicants on April 4. Applicants were subject to temperature screenings and had to wear masks and sanitise their hands before sitting at desks placed 5m apart.

Photos of the exam went viral, with many people commenting on social media that the scene reminds them of scholars taking state exams during the Chosun Dynasty.

Twitter user kobi_ota wrote: "It's not a bad idea, except it is cold and windy outside. They will not be infected since they are seated 5m apart and wearing masks. But they might catch a cold instead."

Credit card company Hyundai Card installed transparent screens at its staff canteens to allow employees to interact easily over meals without compromising health concerns. This is in addition to other measures such as allowing staff to work from home and apply for paid sick leave without medical certification.





Employees sit behind protective screens in South Korea on April 9, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The company spent about 20 million won (S$23,300) to install 430 screens made of polycarbonate in its dining facilities in cities including Seoul and Busan, according to Mr Chung Sang-wook from the infrastructure team.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

"Compared to other places, the canteen can be more vulnerable to the virus because people can unwittingly spread the germs when they sit across the table and talk while eating," he told ST.

"Mindful of this, we have been seeking to find the best way to ensure the employees' safety without making them feel uncomfortable. The transparent barrier is the innovative idea to achieve the two goals at the same time."

Mr Yeo Jun-seok, 35, who works in the company's headquarters in Seoul, is impressed with the transparent screens. "It's not a fancy, grandiose idea, but it shows the extent to which the company cares about us," he said. "I feel the same way when I see sanitisers in the elevators and meeting rooms."