Coronavirus: Japan infections reach at least 5,000 cases, says NHK

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The total number of Japanese novel coronavirus infections hit 5,002 on Thursday (April 9), NHK public broadcaster said, showing no signs of slowing despite Japan's move this week to impose a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other areas.

The new cases were reported in nearly all parts of Japan and included at least five police officers in Fujisawa, a city just south of Tokyo, Kyodo news agency said.

Japan recorded 503 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday (April 8), its biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, as a state of emergency took effect but commuters still crowded some trains into Tokyo despite government calls to stay at home.

The jump in new COVID-19 cases, including 144 in the capital, underscored the struggle of Japanese authorities to contain the outbreak without imposing a sweeping, mandatory lockdown on the population as most countries overseas have done.

A day after the state of emergency was proclaimed, some Tokyo trains were still full of commuters, some voicing confusion over how they were now expected to restrict their movements to stem transmissions of the virus. The month-long state of emergency gives regional governors more power to press businesses to close.

But Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike was expected to announce only on Friday (April 10) which categories of businesses will have to shut, so many shops and businesses were left to decide what to do for now.

Tokyo recorded 144 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total in the capital to 1,339, Koike said. That rise helped carry the nationwide tally to 4,768, according to an evening report by public broadcaster NHK.