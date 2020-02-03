Woman infected with coronavirus in north-east China gives birth to healthy baby

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A pregnant woman infected with a coronavirus that originated from Wuhan gave birth to a healthy baby girl in a hospital in Harbin, capital of north-east China's Heilongjiang province, last Thursday (Jan 30), according to the Harbin Municipal Health Commission on Monday.

According to the hospital, the baby weighed 3.05kg and was given a 10 Apgar score at birth. An Apgar score summarises the health of a baby minutes after birth. Scores of 7 and above are generally normal.

After several days of medical quarantine and observation, both the baby and her mother are in stable condition now.

When the 38-week pregnant woman was reported to the mission last Thursday, a group of obstetric, respiratory and neonatology experts gave her a consultation.

To prevent the adult from getting worse, experts decided to do a caesarean section immediately.

All the medical workers involved in the operation have no occupational exposure and are now under isolation observation.

The baby tested negative for the coronavirus two consecutive times.