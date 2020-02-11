Coronavirus-infected woman gives birth to infant with no infection

XI'AN (XINHUA) - A woman infected with the coronavirus gave birth to a baby girl with no infection in north-west China's Shaanxi province on Monday (Feb 10).

The woman was 33 years old and in the 37th week of pregnancy when she gave birth via caesarean to a baby with a weight of 2,730g at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi province.

The infant, whose first nucleic acid test associated with the coronavirus was negative, is receiving intensive care and will be tested again in the next few days to confirm the absence of the virus, according to the provincial centre for disease control and prevention on Tuesday.

The woman and the infant have been transferred to the fever ward and neonatal isolation ward respectively for follow-up care and treatment. Both of them are currently in a stable condition, said Dr Liu Ming, director of the medical administration department of the hospital.

On Feb 7, the woman was transferred from the central hospital of the city of Shangluo, Shaanxi, to the designated hospital where a work group consisting of medical experts came up with a series of treatment plans and made preparations to ensure the safety of the patient and her baby, according to Dr Liu.

Two obstetricians, two anaesthesiologists, a midwife, three neonatologists and two nurses participated in the caesarean section.