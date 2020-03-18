Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports 14 new cases, most are travellers from abroad

HONG KONG - Health authorities in Hong Kong reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (March 18), the highest in a single day.

Most involved people who returned from abroad, triggering fears that transmission would escalate.

The Centre for Health Protection said preliminary tests showed another eight people are positive.

All but one of the confirmed cases were imported. Ten of the new cases were people who had just returned from Europe.

Of those who tested positive preliminarily, all had come back from overseas. Of this group, three were students who returned from the United Kingdom.

Dozens of students have rushed back from Europe and the US to Hong Kong ahead of tougher measures.

From Thursday (March 19), anyone entering Hong Kong will have to undergo a compulsory quarantine of 14 days.

Hong Kong's total confirmed cases is now 181, with four deaths.

The authorities say they are looking into ways to strengthen detection and containment measures, including taking saliva samples from people who enter the territory.

The surge in imported cases has struck fear in the community, driving health experts and lawmakers to urge the government to ban non-Hong Kong residents from entering the city.

On Wednesday, the chief of Hong Kong University's centre for infection Ho Pak Leung said the next two weeks will be a "critical period" in the city's fight against the pandemic.

He pushed for aggressive measures to contain the spread of the virus, such as an entry ban on non-Hong Kong residents, as well as banning people who refuse to wear face masks from public transport and lifts.