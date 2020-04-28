Coronavirus: Hong Kong civil servants to start returning to work from next week

Hong Kong reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day on April 27, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (April 28) most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4, although the government had not yet decided whether to ease travel and social distancing restrictions that are due to expire next week.

The global financial hub on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day, bringing relief to a city whose economy has been battered by the coronavirus that came on the heels of crippling anti-government protests.

The city has confirmed 1,038 cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

 

