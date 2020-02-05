Coronavirus: Foxconn to isolate workers for up to two weeks at Chinese iPhone base

TAIPEI (BLOOMBERG) - Hon Hai Precision Industry is planning a quarantine of up to two weeks for any employee who returns to work at its main iPhone-making base, a precautionary measure to curb the coronavirus that may hurt Apple's production.

Apple's most important manufacturing partner still intends to officially resume work next Monday (Feb 10) after an extended Chinese New Year break intended to combat the outbreak.

But Hon Hai said in a statement on Wednesday that workers returning from outside Henan province, the site of its main factory in Zhengzhou, will be sequestered for 14 days. Any staff reporting to work who reside within the province itself will be isolated for seven days, the company added.

Hon Hai, known also as Foxconn, makes the vast majority of the world's iPhones from Zhengzhou, central China.

The company has become a high-profile symbol of how the outbreak, which has killed about 500 worldwide, could disrupt the world's supply of made-in-China electronics.