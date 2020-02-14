Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 116 new deaths with 4,823 new cases

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AFP) - The death toll from China’s coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,483 on Friday (Feb 14) but the number of new infections in hard-hit Hubei province fell after a change in case definitions caused a massive increase the previous day.

The central province’s health commission reported 116 more deaths and 4,823 new cases, the majority involving “clinically diagnosed” patients.

The province, the epicentre of the outbreak, had 242 more deaths and over 14,800 new cases on Thursday. More than 64,600 people have now been infected in the country.

Health officials in Hubei said they started to count clinically diagnosed cases to ensure that patients get treated as early as possible instead of having to wait for laboratory tests to confirm they have the Covid-19 disease.

The change raised concerns that the crisis may be more serious than Chinese authorities have reported.

But the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said a sharp rise in reported coronavirus cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic.

"This does not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak," Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, said at a press conference.

"We're not dealing, from what we understand, with a spike in cases of 14,000 on one day," he said.

"This increase that you've all seen in the last 24 hours is largely, in part, down to a change in how the cases are being reported."

Meanwhile, the United States feels let down by a lack of transparency from China over the new-coronavirus crisis, a senior White House official said on Thursday, contradicting President Donald Trump's confidence in Beijing.

"We are a little disappointed that we haven't been invited in and we're a little disappointed in the lack of transparency coming from the Chinese," Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, told reporters.

Trump on Thursday again praised his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for his government's response to the outbreak.