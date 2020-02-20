Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths

BEIJING (AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,112 on Thursday (Feb 20) after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

Most of the deaths were in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, according to the daily update from the Hubei health commission.

Wuhan reported 88 new deaths, down from 116 on Tuesday. A total of 1,585 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

Hubei province had 349 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the province’s health commission said on Thursday, down from 1,693 cases a day earlier.

That was a sharp decline from nearly 1,700 the previous day as China again changed its method for counting infections and took the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 62,031.

China’s National Health Commission said Thursday it would now only classify patients as suspected cases and confirmed cases, eliminating the category for clinically diagnosed cases by CT scans.

The number of discharged patients in Hubei rose by 1,209, topping the number of new infections for the first time.

Hubei’s numbers for additional cases have been falling for the past week, while those for discharged patients have been rising.

The number of global confirmed cases crossed the 75,000-mark.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday warned travellers to Hong Kong to be prepared for the novel coronavirus after a second person there died from the infection.

The agency put in place a level 1 travel notice for Hong Kong that advises visitors to avoid contact with sick people and to wash their hands often to avoid contracting the virus, which is spreading there from person-to-person.

The CDC has level 4 advisory for China’s Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak, which means no one should travel there.

The rest of mainland China is level 3, meaning people should avoid non-essential travel.

Meanwhile, two Iranian citizens who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, a Health Ministry official told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, the country’s first fatalities from the outbreak.

The patients were elderly residents of the city of Qom, about 150 kilometres south of Teheran, said the news agency.

Separately, the People’s Bank of China acknowledged the downward pressure facing the economy and said the impact of the outbreak would be “short-lived” and “limited in terms of time and scope”.

It called for a “rational view” on the economic impact of the virus and said it’ll work to promote consumption and investment to boost domestic demand, according to a quarterly monetary policy report.