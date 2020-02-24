Coronavirus: China warns against travel to US, citing unfair treatment in virus control

Travellers at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Jan 31, 2020.
Travellers at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Jan 31, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
49 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Beijing on Monday (Feb 24) warned its citizens against travelling to the United States, saying that Chinese tourists have been treated unfairly in the country due to excessive prevention measures over the coronavirus outbreak.

The statement from China's tourism ministry also cited the US "security situation" in its warning.

China has repeatedly blamed the United States for what it considers to be an excessive reaction to the outbreak, including early curbs on visitors from China.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content