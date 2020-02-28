China reports 327 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths

A medical worker in protective suit inspects a CT scan image at a ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, China, on Feb 24, 2020.
A medical worker in protective suit inspects a CT scan image at a ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, China, on Feb 24, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
11 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China had 327 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday (Feb 27), the country's National Health Commission said on Friday, down from 433 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,824.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,788 as of the end of Thursday, up by 44 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 41 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 28 people died.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content