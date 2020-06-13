Coronavirus: Beijing district in 'wartime emergency mode' after case spike

Chinese police block the entrance of the Xinfadi meat wholesale market in Beijing on June 12, 2020.
Chinese police block the entrance of the Xinfadi meat wholesale market in Beijing on June 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
49 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - A Beijing district official said on Saturday (June 13) that the district was in "wartime emergency mode", following a spike in coronavirus cases centred on a major wholesale market there.

Mr Chu Junwei, an official of Beijing's Fengtai district, said at a briefing that throat swabs from 45 people, out of 517 tested at the district's Xinfadi market, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Beijing will suspend sports events and inter-provincial tourism, effective immediately, a city spokesman said at the same briefing.

The spokesman said all six confirmed coronavirus patients in Beijing on Friday had visited the Xinfadi market.

This story is developing.

 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

