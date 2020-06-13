Coronavirus: Beijing district in 'wartime emergency mode' after case spike

BEIJING (REUTERS) - A Beijing district official said on Saturday (June 13) that the district was in "wartime emergency mode", following a spike in coronavirus cases centred on a major wholesale market there.

Mr Chu Junwei, an official of Beijing's Fengtai district, said at a briefing that throat swabs from 45 people, out of 517 tested at the district's Xinfadi market, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Beijing will suspend sports events and inter-provincial tourism, effective immediately, a city spokesman said at the same briefing.

The spokesman said all six confirmed coronavirus patients in Beijing on Friday had visited the Xinfadi market.

This story is developing.