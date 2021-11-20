For Subscribers
COP26: Big hurdles ahead of China's push to cut methane emissions
BEIJING - Climate observers were disappointed that China did not sign on to the Global Methane Pledge at the just concluded COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last week.
Beijing is, after all, the top emitter of methane - ahead of both Russia and India - and the pledge committed countries to cutting emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas by at least 30 per cent from 2020 levels by the end of this decade.