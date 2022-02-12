Confusion, frustration over Hong Kong's Covid-19 testing orders

HONG KONG - After a two-hour wait at a Wong Tai Sin testing centre, it was finally Ms Harriet Chim's turn to get tested for Covid-19 as part of a government's decision to aggressively test for the virus.

"The wait was better than I expected. I don't know how you can do this but I spotted a lady in 1.5 inch heels in the same line," said the 43-year-old merchandiser, who got her negative results three days later.

The Hong Konger is among the hundreds of thousands of young and old who joined snaking queues in districts islandwide this week for mandatory testing after traces of the virus were detected in sewage samples from buildings.

While she did not mind taking the test for good measure, she said the arrangements were "messy" and could have been better.

"I do think it's a waste of time because most people are not infected and there's a real risk of getting the virus while lining up with so many people. This is especially bad for the vulnerable group - the weak and the elderly," said Ms Chim.

Local reports said the wait could go up to eight hours, triggering altercations when testing sites close for the day.

A video circulating online showed upset residentsconfronting the police and staff of a Tai Wai testing station on Wednesday night (Feb 9) after they were told to come back the next morning to get tested.That same night, Chief Executive Carrie Lam apologised in a Facebook post, saying she was deeply sorry and anxious about long queues at testing centres and isolation facilities.

The apology came as Hong Kong faces its most trying period in containing the Omicron-led outbreaks where cases have risen 10-fold since Feb 1, testing the limits of the city's "dynamic zero" virus policy - an approach Mrs Lam steadfastly holds on to.

Some respite is expected after the mainland on Friday promised to fully support Hong Kong in its fight against the virus amid the stress on its healthcare and quarantine facilities.

Reports said the mainland would send thousands of medical and lab workers, as well as millions of testing kits to Hong Kong, in a bid to boost its screening capacity from 100,000 tests to 3000,000 tests per day.

For now, some in Hong Kong are grasping the opportunity to make money.