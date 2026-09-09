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Conflict over Taiwan would be disastrous, de facto US ambassador says

Director of the American Institute in Taiwan Raymond Greene said there was no topic more timely or important than how to secure peace in the Taiwan Strait.

TAIPEI - Any conflict across the Taiwan Strait would have a bigger impact on the global economy than World War II, and the upcoming US-China summit is an opportunity to avoid miscalculations, the top US diplomat in Taipei said on Sept 9.

While the US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, it is the democratically governed island’s most important international backer and arms supplier.

Speaking at a defence forum in Taipei, Raymond Greene, director of the American Institute in Taiwan, said there was no topic more timely or important than how to secure peace in the Taiwan Strait.

“Beyond the human toll, any conflict across the Taiwan Strait would have a bigger impact on the global economy than the Second World War,” he said.

“The United States under the Trump administration has made preserving peace in the Indo-Pacific one of its top priorities,” Greene added.

That includes “vigorous” diplomacy, especially at the highest levels, he said.

“The upcoming US-China summit is an opportunity to further advance a relationship of strategic stability, on the basis of fairness and reciprocity, that can avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations,” Greene added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to travel to the United States later in September for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Greene said that the US was also reinforcing its presence and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region to maintain a “favourable regional balance of power”.

“Third, and especially relevant to today’s discussion, we are supporting Taiwan’s work to enhance its ability to defend itself.”

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te’s administration has made stepped-up defence spending and military modernisation priorities, given the threat level from China.

The government, which rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, has budgeted defence spending for 2027 to exceed T$1 trillion (S$40.13 billion) for the first time. REUTERS