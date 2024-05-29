Concerns raised over South Korea’s plan to hire foreign-licensed doctors

SEOUL - The Korean government’s recent announcement that it would make it easier for doctors licensed overseas to practice medicine in the country has stoked concern, with doctors claiming that they will not meet local medical standards.

They argue that bringing in more doctors who are trained overseas will cause medical errors and accidents, severely undermining the country’s well-regarded medical system.

The government announcement, made earlier in May, appeared to be an effort to pressure doctors who had left hospitals in protest of the state’s plan to expand the medical school quota.

The government has raised its four-scale health care service crisis to the highest level of “serious” after junior doctors, who provide a significant proportion of core health care treatment, have been striking for nearly three months. Medical professors, too, are leaving their posts.

Currently, Koreans who graduated from overseas medical schools need to pass a separate preliminary exam before they can take the state licensing exam that allows them a domestic doctor’s licence.

The latest plan exempts doctors with foreign licences from taking those exams, meaning they can be hired immediately at training hospitals, although they would not be allowed to open their own clinics.

Under the scheme, overseas-trained doctors will be allowed to legally provide medical services upon the approval of the health minister so that medical disasters do not harm the lives and health of the public, according to the government.

The Health Ministry explained that it sees the scheme as a solution for the health care system to continue functioning.

While the government believes doctors educated abroad could be a useful option to fill gaps in the workforce and free up local doctors to focus on more severe cases, a large portion of the distaste comes from the worry that training differences and language barriers place them in a less-than-optimal position in caring for patients.

The Korean Medical Association - the largest doctors’ group here with some 140,000 members - said the government’s plan to reduce the bottleneck in a medical crisis would only attract physicians with “low intellectual abilities.”

“(Koreans) with money but lack intellectual ability attended overseas medical schools, such as in Hungary, and only 30 per cent of them pass (Korea’s) state licensing exam. Would (people) be able to entrust their parents’ lives to those who are less qualified?” Dr Lim Hyun-taek, the KMA’s chief, told reporters during a briefing.

Data revealed by doctor-turned-lawmaker Shin Hyun-young of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea in October 2023 showed that the pass rate for the state licensing exam has been around 33 per cent for the past 20 years.

The corresponding figure for Korean medical school graduates was 94.2 per cent for this year, according to the Korean Health Personnel Licensing Examination Institute.

Dr Lim stressed that the details of the plan showed a lack of understanding of patient care and the medical field.

Dr Sung Hye-young, the KMA’s spokesperson, echoed that the scheme would only bring extreme uncertainty to the country’s high-quality medical system and its standards and practices.

“It’s highly inappropriate for the government to unilaterally introduce an unverified scheme without having proper consultations with the medical community and reflecting their voices, such as how many doctors it would allow (to provide medicine) in which circumstances,” Dr Sung told The Korea Herald.

“Leaving patients and people with choices that may not be in their best interests could harm their lives and health. The people’s health should be a priority, not rolling out an unreasonable plan that sounds rosy. “