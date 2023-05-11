Compact no-bathroom flats popular among young Japanese in Japan

TOKYO - An increasing number of young people are living in tiny apartments, some even without bathrooms.

They seem to be making this choice not only so they can live in a convenient location with affordable rent – nowadays, the younger generation seems to prefer a life without a lot of possessions, which also seems to be contributing to the recent trend.

A 31-year-old NPO employee lives in a wooden apartment in central Tokyo built about 40 years ago.

The Japanese-style one-room apartment is the size of six tatami mats, which is about 10 sq m.

It has no bathroom or kitchen, and the toilet is shared. It is conveniently located only a five-minute walk from the nearest station, and the monthly rent is less than 45,000 yen (S$445).

In the room, she has a table, a chair and a desk, but there is no television or refrigerator.

“I want to live light, so I don’t want to own household appliances,” she said.

She mainly eats and does her laundry in a shared space in a separate building, and goes to a public bathhouse.

She used to rent a room in a condominium, but moved to this apartment about two years ago after a friend introduced it to her.

“I don’t feel any inconvenience,” she said.

“I’m comfortable here because I can socialize with the residents while keeping a decent distance.”

Generational shift

According to a government survey, properties without bathrooms accounted for 60.7 per cent of all rental properties in Japan in 1968.

However, the number has gradually declined due to the spread of public housing with bathrooms.