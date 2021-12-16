Combative China editor Hu Xijin whose tweets moved markets retires

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Hu Xijin has retired as editor-in-chief of the Communist Party's Global Times newspaper, where he has been one of China's most influential propagandists over the past 16 years.

"I have gone through the retirement formalities and no longer serve as the editor-in-chief of the Global Times," Mr Hu posted on Thursday (Dec 16) on China's Twitter-like Weibo, saying that at age 61 it was time for "Old Hu" to step down.

"I'll continue to contribute to Global Times as a special commentator and do my best for the Communist Party's media work," he added, without saying who would take over his role.

Mr Hu had edited the nationalist tabloid that serves up English-language articles and commentary to counter the Western-dominated narrative about China since 2005. In recent years, he became the most prominent Chinese figure to comment on topics usually handled with extreme sensitivity by state agencies and propaganda organs.

While Mr Hu has been long known among China-watchers, his tweets came under closer scrutiny by investors during former US President Donald Trump's trade war, after he began accurately forecasting retaliatory moves by Beijing.

Mr Hu acknowledged the ambiguity of his role in an interview with Bloomberg News in 2019, saying, "I'm not sure if Chinese officials are deliberately passing on information to me. The officials and I have a tacit understanding."

Back then, Mr Hu had fewer than 50,000 followers on Twitter. Now he has 450,000. On the US social media site that is banned in China, Mr Hu often telegraphs the Chinese government's message on issues he wouldn't mention on his China-facing Weibo account, which has 24 million followers.

I know how much you want to strangle China’s growth. Unfortunately, the US of you doesn’t have such strength. I particularly like to see US politicians like you can only talk tough toward China, but can do nothing. @SenTomCotton https://t.co/RUJnBS27P4 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) December 12, 2021

That was clear during the international uproar over tennis star Peng Shuai, who disappeared from public view after accusing a top party official of forcing her to have sex.

Mr Hu confirmed - citing unspecified sources - Ms Peng was safe, posting videos and images of China's former doubles world No. 1 to his feed, saying: "Those who suspect Peng Shuai is under duress, how dark they must be inside."

His Weibo account and English-language newspaper made no mention of the case that attracted condemnation from tennis greats including Serena Williams, the White House, and the United Nations, and saw the Women's Tennis Association pull out of China. In one tweet, he accused the WTA of "coercing Peng Shuai to support the West's attack on Chinese system".

I confirmed through my own sources today that these photos are indeed Peng Shuai's current state. In the past few days, she stayed in her own home freely and she didn't want to be disturbed. She will show up in public and participate in some activities soon. https://t.co/VGLt6qoOOh — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 20, 2021

Mr Hu's aggressive rhetoric and high profile drew criticism from liberal-leaning internet users, some of who referred to him by derisive nicknames, such as "Hubian," a play on his name and title which means "to make things up". Others refer to him as "Diaopan", or "catching a Frisbee with one's mouth", suggesting that he nimbly grasps changing narratives from Beijing.

As China's public debate has grown more nationalistic during its confrontations with the US, Mr Hu has found himself accused of being too passive.

In May, Mr Hu and some of his subordinates were labelled "traitors" by internet users after they criticised a photo - published by the party's top law enforcement body - comparing China's rocket launch to funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims in India.

The post Mr Hu criticised and some of the others attacking him were later taken down.