Combat veteran Liu Zhenli is top contender to replace China’s missing defence minister

BEIJING – General Liu Zhenli, the head of the military body responsible for China’s combat operations and planning, has emerged as the top contender to replace the country’s defence minister, who has not been seen in public for more than six weeks, according to five people familiar with the matter.

The appointment of Gen Liu to replace Defence Minister Li Shangfu – likely to happen before Beijing holds an international security forum later in October – could boost military engagement with the United States amid regional tensions, three military analysts told Reuters.

General Li was sanctioned by the US in 2018 for an arms deal he secured with Russia in an earlier role. China has demanded the curbs, which include a visa ban and prohibitions on conducting US financial transactions, be lifted. Gen Liu, 59, is not under Western sanctions.

Currently the chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Gen Liu was described as Gen Li’s likely replacement by a person with direct knowledge of the matter, as well as two people close to the military and two regional officials with close knowledge of Chinese politics. They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of the information.

Gen Li’s absence has not been officially explained, though Reuters reported in September that he was under investigation for corrupt procurement of military equipment in a previous role.

If his departure is confirmed, Gen Li will be the second senior minister to lose his job in recent months.

Mr Qin Gang was removed as foreign minister in July, one month after he was last seen in public.

It is unclear whether Gen Li will retain his position as one of China’s five state councillors, a post outranking a regular minister. Mr Qin has not been officially removed from his post as state councillor.

Any decision to improve military-to-military ties – frozen by Beijing when then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August 2022 – would be made by President Xi Jinping, who has the ultimate say in all important policies and appointments.

Mr Xi is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces and chair of the CMC, China’s top defence decision-making body, on which Gen Liu already sits.