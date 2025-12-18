Straitstimes.com header logo

Collapse at construction site near Seoul’s Yeouido station leaves 7 workers trapped

Steel reinforcement bars had collapsed, trapping workers at an underground roadway construction site.

SEOUL Seven workers were buried in an accident at a Shinansan Line construction site near Yeouido Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec 18, the authorities said.

According to police, the Yeongdeungpo Police Station received a report at 1.22pm (12.22pm Singapore time) that steel reinforcement bars had collapsed, trapping workers at an underground roadway construction site in front of Yeouido Station on the Seoul subway.

The accident occurred about 80m underground, and seven workers were believed to be trapped.

One of the workers was found in cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital while receiving CPR, officials said.

Police and firefighters were continuing rescue operations for the remaining workers, including one who sustained minor injuries. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

