CNBC to shutter Hong Kong office, cancel some daily live shows

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CNBC has ended the Inside India, The China Connection and Europe Early Edition shows as well as feature programmes CNBC Meets and Built for Billions.

Versant Media Group’s CNBC is shutting down its office in Hong Kong and scrapping several daily live shows.

CNBC has ended the Inside India, The China Connection and Europe Early Edition shows, while feature programmes CNBC Meets and Built for Billions will also come to an end, the company told Bloomberg News in an e-mailed statement.

The move comes after Comcast spun off its cable-TV networks, including CNBC and MS NOW into a new company, Versant, at the start of 2026 . CNBC earlier in 2026 laid off nearly a dozen people, including the managing editor of its website, as part of a reorganisation of its newsroom.

International editorial coverage will continue to be led from London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Beijing, the statement said.

“As part of these programming and production changes, the Hong Kong bureau will close, while editorial coverage of Hong Kong and the wider region will continue as part of our Asia reporting,” a CNBC spokesperson said.

Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Television, competes with CNBC in providing financial news. BLOOMBERG