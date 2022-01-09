Search for family narrowed down: Map, orange and dialect

BEIJING - Gan Biao, the owner of a shop selling barbecued meat, spends most of his days scrolling through Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

But rather than watching the latest influencer videos, the Sichuan native keeps an eye out for those in search of missing family members.

Since 2018, he has helped reunite nearly 20 families through making short videos, public appeals and sheer investigative work.

He is not alone - more than 60 other volunteer "detectives" like him spent 13 days piecing together fragments of Mr Li Jingwei's memory to help him find his birth mother.

The group forms an active and little known part of Douyin helping to locate missing people.

Mr Gan, 36, said he first got on Douyin in 2018 after an elderly homeless man showed up outside his shop in Linshui county, an area in eastern Sichuan province bordering Chongqing.

The man, who said he was in his 50s, was illiterate and could not remember where he came from, but was looking for work.

After taking the man in, Mr Gan decided to make short videos to search for his loved ones.

"It took a year and a half, and 126 videos, but we finally brought his family back together: The family in Chongqing was separated during the earthquake in 2008 and the man spent the next 10 years trying to find his way home."

In the case of Mr Li, Mr Gan said he felt a sense of urgency like never before.

"In my experience, that he could remember so much meant that we had a lot of clues to go on, but his biggest barrier was himself.

"Initially, Mr Li was worried about going public with his efforts in case his (adoptive) parents felt he was being ungrateful, so it took a lot of convincing before he agreed to make a video showing his face and the map which he drew," Mr Gan told The Straits Times.