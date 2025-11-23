Closed-network cybercafe in North Korea gives Pyongyang locals access to Western games

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

At the cybercafe, players are prohibited from using gamer tags, their in-game names, that do not sound North Korean.

TOKYO – Western video game titles such as the Call Of Duty and Counter-Strike first-person shooter series have proven popular among players at a recently established closed-network cybercafe in Pyongyang, according to social media posts.

It is rare that games originating from countries other than China are permitted in North Korea, which strictly restricts the inflow of overseas culture.

Many players, mainly men in their 20s and 30s, frequent the gaming space, which opened in August in the Hwasong area, a new district in capital city Pyongyang, according to Choson Sinbo, published by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon.

The newsletter of the pro-Pyongyang group, which has reporters based in North Korea, said some players visit the cybercafe almost daily. It costs US$2 (S$2.60) per hour to play games there.

The social media posts by Chinese and other players indicated many titles enjoyed at the arcade, including the FIFA football game franchise, were not recent versions, with some around 10 years old.

At the cybercafe, players are prohibited from using gamer tags, their in-game names, that do not sound North Korean, as well as taking pictures, smoking and gambling.

Visitors can play among themselves on the local network within the venue, but cannot access the internet to engage with players overseas. KYODO NEWS