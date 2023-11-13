Climate change will test Tokyo’s world-class flood defences

TOKYO – Underneath a stretch of highway north of Tokyo lies an example of Japan’s prowess in engineering solutions to potentially destructive weather events: A network of concrete tunnels and colossal pits built to prevent devastating floods in Saitama prefecture near the bottom of a bowl-shaped river basin. In the event of an extreme storm or a typhoon, it can even help protect the capital.

Completed in 2006 at a cost of 230 billion yen (S$2 billion), the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel exemplifies the country’s willingness to finance enormously expensive infrastructure projects to protect cities from catastrophe, making Japan among the best-prepared for disasters.

Yet as climate change makes storms stronger and more common, such advanced hard-engineering projects on their own are not guaranteed to protect the region from future flooding.

“Rainfall will increase, and such structures cannot prevent everything,” said Dr Mikio Ishiwatari, senior advisor in disaster and water resources management at the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a government arm that provides development assistance overseas.

Flooding accounts for more than 70 per cent of the total number of natural and climate-related disasters in Japan. Tokyo has historically been on the frontlines of the challenge, with more than 100 rivers coursing through the capital region, including four major waterways that converge on the city.

Rising sea levels, more frequent “guerilla storms” and the continual sinking of land due to excessive groundwater extraction further exacerbate the region’s vulnerability. In the last three decades, short but intense rainfalls with more than 50mm of rain per hour have become 1.4 times more frequent, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. And downpours with double that hourly precipitation rate have become 1.7 times more common. The global mean sea level, meanwhile, is projected to rise by up to 2m by 2100, making storm surges a major threat to large parts of the region that sit below sea level.

“The disasters from floods and storms will rise, and rise sharply,” says Dr Vinod Thomas, senior associate fellow at the Institute of South-east Asian Studies in Singapore, and an expert in climate resilience. “While Japan is among the more prepared on adaptation, the climate equation is changing so rapidly that, as you find in country after country, old adaptation plans just are not good enough.”

Rapid urbanisation means that flooding can result in devastating human and economic loss. The Tokyo metropolitan area is one of the densest in the world, with some 37 million people packed into 13,500 sq km of land. Some 1.5 million people live in “zero-metre zones,” which sit below sea level and are expanding as land in the region continues to sink.

Extreme flooding also threatens Tokyo’s concentration of financial institutions and government offices, and can paralyse the metro area by inundating roads, railways and underground subway networks, rendering recovery both costly and complicated.

Amid a scarcity of land space, flood control systems are built dozens of metres below ground, consisting of reservoirs and tunnels that work with dams and levees to prevent rivers from overflowing during heavy rainfall.

The discharge channel in Saitama, also known as the G-Cans Project, is charged with redirecting excess water from five small and midsize rivers and a water channel throughout the prefecture to the larger Edo River outside of the Nakagawa and Ayase River basins. Levees built on the river banks carry the excess water to the five underground cylindrical shafts, some measuring up to 77m deep and 31m in diameter, large enough to fit the Statue of Liberty.

A massive 6.3km tunnel buried 50m below ground and running parallel to a stretch of highway connects the shafts and carries the water to a cavernous pressure-adjusting water storage tank, known as the “underground shrine” for its cathedral-like appearance. A four-pump system then gradually discharges the water out to the Edo River.

The G-Cans Project can withstand 356mm of rain within a 48-hour period, and drain flood waters at a maximum speed of 200 cubic m per second, according to officials.

“The flood tunnel system can withstand once-in-a-century scale floods,” said Mr Takeshi Ooyama, the subsection chief of the Metropolitan Outer Floodway Management Office during a tour of the site.