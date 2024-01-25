Clean energy largest driver of Chinese GDP growth in 2023: Report

SHANGHAI - Clean-energy projects were the largest driver of China’s economic growth in 2023, with Beijing investing nearly as much in decarbonisation infrastructure as total global investment in fossil fuels, according to a report released on Jan 25.

China is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases driving climate change, but it is also the top producer of wind and solar energy.

Faced with soaring energy consumption, the country has turbocharged its use of renewables – but also in 2022 approved its largest expansion of coal-fired power plants since 2015, despite President Xi Jinping pledging to peak CO2 emissions between 2026 and 2030.

Investment in “clean-energy” sectors accounted for 40 per cent of China’s GDP expansion in 2023, researchers at the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea) said in a new report on Jan 25.

“With Chinese investment growing by just 1.5 trillion yuan (S$283 billion) in 2023 overall, the analysis shows that clean energy accounted for all of the growth, while investment in sectors such as real estate shrank,” the report said.

The researchers examined investment in solar power, electric vehicles (EVs), energy efficiency, railways, energy storage, electricity grids, wind, nuclear and hydropower.

These sectors received US$890 billion (S$1.2 trillion) in investment, almost as much as the total global investment in fossil fuels in 2023, Crea researchers said.

“Without the growth from clean-energy sectors, China’s GDP would have missed the government’s growth target of ‘around 5 per cent’, rising by only 3.0 per cent instead of 5.2 per cent,” the researchers found.

“China’s reliance on the clean technology sectors to drive growth and achieve key economic targets boosts their economic and political importance,” they added. “It could also support an accelerated energy transition.”

EV glut

They warned, however, that China could soon have excess capacity in the sector, and that “there is a limit to how much solar power, batteries and other clean technology can be absorbed”.

“In order to keep driving growth in investment, clean technology manufacturing would need to not only absorb as much capital as it did in 2023 but keep increasing investment year after year,” the researchers said.

The threat of overcapacity is beginning to trouble Chinese policymakers, with Vice-Minister of Industry Xin Guobin saying that some businesses had been “blindly rushing in and building redundant new energy vehicle projects”.

Mr Xin said at a press conference last week that the government would take measures to crack down on unnecessary EV projects.

Buoyed by years of government subsidies, China’s electric car industry has exploded in the past decade, with homegrown BYD overtaking US carmaker Tesla in electric vehicle sales last quarter.

Between 2014 and the end of 2022, the Chinese government said it had spent more than 200 billion yuan on subsidies and tax breaks for EV purchases alone.