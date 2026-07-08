Chongqing opens 44 underground cooling shelters for summer

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CHONGQING – China’s Chongqing on J uly 5 opened 44 underground civil defence shelters as public cooling centres across its 11 districts, offering residents a free and unique escape from the sweltering summer heat.

Known as one of China’s “four furnaces”, the south-western municipality frequently experiences temperatures above 40 deg C.

According to the Chongqing National Defence Mobilisation Office, the cooling centres cover a total area of more than 11,000 sq m, and operate daily from 10am to 9pm.

Each site is equipped with desks, chairs, drinking water and heatstroke prevention medicine. Staff are on duty to oversee safety and assist visitors.

Originally built into the city’s hillsides as air raid shelters during World War II, the office began repurposing these facilities into cooling spaces in 2002.

Each site is equipped with desks, chairs, drinking water and heatstroke prevention medicine. PHOTO: CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The public welfare project has received 26.3 million visits so far, according to official statistics.

On July 6 , the Chongqing Meteorological Bureau issued its first orange alert for high temperatures this summer, forecasting temperatures to exceed 37 deg C in its 21 districts and counties between 1pm and 6pm.

The bureau also announced that from July 7 to Aug 31, the city would endure a prolonged period of hot and dry weather, with average temperatures anticipated to be 1 deg C above the historical norm.

Earlier, the bureau warned that rapidly warming sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific could lead to an El Nino event this summer and autumn, increasing the uncertainty of seasonal climate forecasts. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK