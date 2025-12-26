Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Cremation is commonplace in cities, but many rural communities view burials as an essential rite for the dead.

BEIJING - Protests in rural China have thwarted government attempts to enforce cremation in place of traditional burials, demonstrators say, as economic pressures fuel unrest in poor areas.

Such outbursts of dissent are rare in China, where authorities act swiftly to stamp out civil disobedience both on the ground and online, though monitors say localised protests appear to be increasing.

Since November, videos have shown crowds in mountainous Guizhou province confronting officials who allegedly tried to force the cremation of dead people despite the strong local preference for burials.

The Chinese government has promoted cremation for decades, arguing it preserves land, reduces costs and represents “modern” funeral practice.

The recent unrest in Guizhou’s Mushan village, Xifeng county, began after officials tried to force the cremation of a recently buried resident, locals and relatives of the deceased told AFP.

“They would come every day to harass my family,” one relative said, adding that drones monitored the site overhead.

Videos – many of them now apparently removed by China’s online censors – showed crowds of dozens of people guarding burial grounds from local officials who residents say wanted to exhume the body.

‘Extremely tough’

A 37-year-old Xifeng resident surnamed Shen told AFP he and many others had travelled to Mushan to support the family of the deceased in undertaking a burial.

Authorities showed “disrespect for local customs”, Mr Shen said, describing their response, which included sending police officers, as “extremely tough”.

The family “worried that the body would be forcibly dug up and cremated”, he said, adding their watch continued throughout the night.

In another incident in November, crowds in Shanshuping, also in Xifeng, blocked a funeral home vehicle and forced three men identified as local officials to wear white funerary headbands and kneel in front of a coffin, videos posted by the protest-tracking X account, Yesterday Big Cat, showed.

According to Mr Shen, by the end of November, police blocked roads into Mushan, stopping supplies and supporters from entering.

Local authorities were “forcibly preventing the incident from spreading and stopping the people from protecting their rights”, he said.

In December, videos showed similar scenes of villagers confronting officials during a funeral in Sangba village, around 200km north of Mushan.

It was unclear if the incidents were related.

Contentious practice

While exceptions exist for 10 mainly Muslim ethnic minorities, the state encourages cremation wherever local conditions allow.

Associate Professor Huwy-min Liu, an anthropology expert at George Mason University, notes that for China’s Han majority – which makes up more than 90 per cent of the population – burial has ancient roots.

Traditionally, body burials were “at the core of thinking about what being a person means for Han Chinese”, she said.

So when cremation is done “by force, and people aren’t ready for it”, opposition is likely, Assoc Prof Liu said.

In 2016, some elderly residents in Anqing, a city in Anhui province, reportedly killed themselves to ensure they were buried before a new cremation mandate.

And a 2018 campaign against burials in Jiangxi province sparked outcry, including from state media, after videos showed officials destroying coffins.

Brief reprieve

The unrest in Guizhou came as rural protests have increased 75 per cent in 2025, according to Mr Kevin Slaten at the China Dissent Monitor (CDM), which tracks unrest in the country.

The rise could be due to the sluggish economy fuelling problems like unemployment and rural land grabs by indebted local governments, he said.

CDM also recorded 19 incidents linked to cremation policies in 2025, up from 11 in 2024.

Protests aimed at local government, like the demonstrations in Mushan, were “not unusual”, Mr Slaten said, because China’s political system provides citizens few other means to pursue grievances.

The moves were “high risk, but might have some success”, he said.

After nearly a month-long stand-off in Mushan, authorities have stayed away since the beginning of December, another relative of the deceased told AFP.

“Everything has now subsided,” they said, confirming the body remains buried.

While social media users hailed this as a victory, Xifeng’s civil affairs bureau, responsible for funeral management, has regularly posted cremation rules on its WeChat account since the unrest began, citing provincial regulations dating back to 2003.

And according to Assoc Prof Liu, mandatory cremation will spread as China continues to urbanise, regardless of local resistance. AFP