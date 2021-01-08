Chinese video-sharing platform Douyin fined for pornographic, vulgar content

BEIJING (XINHUA) - Chinese online video-sharing platform Douyin has been fined for the dissemination of pornographic and vulgar content, said the National Office for the Fight Against Pornography and Illegal Publications.

Some live streamers have been found promoting sexual content, smoking and swearing, or live-streaming games containing bloody scenes and content involving violence and terror.

Other live streamers and users have been found directing users to other platforms for illegal activities by issuing WeChat numbers and QR codes.

The cultural law enforcement department has ordered the platform to immediately carry out rectification, strengthen content management and ban users who post pornographic and other illegal content.

The office received over 900 tip-offs from the public concerning Douyin last year.

The spreading of harmful content on major Internet platforms will have a detrimental impact due to their large number of users, said the office, urging Internet enterprises to fulfil their responsibility of ensuring content security.