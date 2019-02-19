Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He to visit US this week as trade talks continue in Washington

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will visit Washington on Thursday (Feb 21) and Friday to continue trade negotiations with the United States, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said.

Mr Liu will meet US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the ministry said in a short statement on Tuesday. It gave no other details.

The White House said on Monday that a new round of talks between the US and China to resolve their trade war will take place in Washington on Tuesday (Feb 19), with follow-up sessions at a higher level later in the week.

The talks follow a round of negotiations that ended last week in Beijing without a deal but which officials said had generated progress on contentious issues between the two trading partners.

The talks are aimed at "achieving needed structural changes in China that affect trade between the United States and China. The two sides will also discuss China's pledge to purchase a substantial amount of goods and services from the United States," the White House said in a statement.