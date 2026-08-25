Chinese vessel caught with banned shark fin in the Pacific

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Fishing boats in China in July. A Chinese ship was among four vessels detained in a surveillance crackdown by 11 Pacific island nations in August.

SYDNEY – Kiribati, a tiny Pacific neighbour to Hawaii that has grown ties with Beijing, detained a Chinese vessel in August for illegally harvesting shark fins, its maritime police told AFP.

The practice of cutting fins off live sharks and throwing the carcasses back into the sea is banned in much of the Pacific Ocean, but persists due to demand in East and South-east Asia.

The Chinese ship was among four vessels detained in a surveillance crackdown by 11 Pacific island nations between Aug 3 and 14, assisted by the US Coast Guard in some areas and an Australian military aircraft. Kiribati, however, operates its own patrol boat.

The vessel was licensed to ply Kiribati’s waters, but was detained by the maritime police after inspectors found shark fins on board, commander Tom Redfern told AFP.

“It was escorted back to Christmas Island for further investigation,” he said, referring to a large atoll belonging to Kiribati and located south of Hawaii.

Kiribati has an exclusive economic zone spanning 3.5 million sq km of ocean, and has drawn interest from Chinese state companies since switching diplomatic ties from Taiwan in 2019.

It also hosts Chinese police, a decision the US has said risks fuelling regional tensions.

“A Kiribati Police maritime boarding officer, not under a shiprider agreement, boarded and inspected it, finding that the vessel was breaching its condition of licence by keeping and retaining shark fins on board ,” said Redfern.

Kiribati has recently strengthened cooperation with France, with French military personnel due to arrive in September on Christmas Island to rebuild local police stations.

The practice of removing shark fins is banned across the region.

Andrew Chin, a fisheries researcher at Australia’s James Cook University, said finning had led to “massive declines” in shark numbers, prompting stringent controls in the Pacific.

“Because it is now illegal, if people are doing it, it is going to be hidden and really hard to detect,” he said.

Research on the DNA of thousands of shark fins sold in Hong Kong markets pointed to their origins in the region.

“We have seen evidence of illegal trade from the western and eastern sides of the Pacific,” said Demian Chapman, who conducted the research as director of the Sharks and Rays Conservation Research Program at Mote Marine Laboratory in Florida.

There have been other cases of Chinese vessels violating the finning ban, he told AFP.

Reduced demand in China for shark fin soup, including a ban on serving it at government functions, had contributed to a fall in the amount of fins being traded in Hong Kong, he added. AFP