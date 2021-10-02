Chinese town faces virus risks from Myanmar returnees

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's south-west border town of Ruili is under increasing pressure from expatriates wanting to return from neighbour Myanmar, where a coronavirus outbreak is spreading, The Paper reported.

The local government of the small town in Yunnan Province has reported an increase in the number of people who had earlier crossed into Myanmar to conduct illegal activities and were now waiting at the border to return to China because of the Covid-19 outbreak, the online news website said.

The Ruili government said in a statement that there are "unprecedented risks of imported infections growing by the day", according to The Paper.

Ruili has consistently reported local infections of Covid-19 throughout the pandemic.

Yunnan has had the biggest number of imported Covid-19 infections among provinces in China in recent days, underscoring the growing challenges it faces trying to protect its porous border as the coronavirus spreads in Myanmar.