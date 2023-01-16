Fresh approach needed to woo Chinese tourists as ‘China has changed’

BEIJING – Before the Covid-19 pandemic, China was the world’s largest source of outbound tourists, who took 170 million trips and contributed US$253 billion (S$334 billion) to the global economy in 2019. This year, Chinese travellers are projected to take 110 million international trips, two-thirds of the 2019 level, according to the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute (Cotri), which provides consulting and training on the Chinese outbound market.

The return of Chinese travellers is the economic boost that the global tourism and retail sectors have been missing.

According to a sentiment survey compiled in December by data and marketing agency Dragon Trail International, more than half of polled travellers from mainland China indicated that they’d be ready to travel as soon as restrictions are removed, and 32 per cent planned to travel within two years; more than half indicated that they plan to spend more on travel over the next year than they did before Covid-19.

But there’s a caveat: Destinations hoping to cash in again will need to take a fresh approach that speaks to the Chinese traveller who has spent three years away from the world.

“The Chinese outbound tourist will not be the same as they were before; you have to prepare and adapt for that,” said Mr Wolfgang Georg Arlt, chief executive officer at Cotri.

“We have changed; China has changed.”

There’s time to prepare. Chinese tourists aren’t expected to travel far in large numbers until the second half of the year.

China’s group tour package sales ban, enacted in the pandemic’s early days, has yet to lift. Prices are up - way up. Visa processing will be a bottleneck because foreign consulates reduced staff. Major airlines will also need time to resume flights.

“There may be pent-up demand that drives more flights, but the schedules into April and beyond are still quite speculative at this moment,” said Mr Mike Arnot, a spokesman for Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

China state television reported that US and Chinese airlines have submitted applications to resume up to 700 flights per week from 34 countries.

Until then, here are five major adjustments that destinations and brands need to consider with regard to global tourism’s biggest market.

1. Serve diverse travellers

A mistake that will prove costly to destinations and businesses is to cling to the dated perception that all Chinese tourists are the same. “Any answer to the question, ‘What are the Chinese people doing?’ is wrong,” said Arlt.

Ms Sienna Parulis-Cook, director of communications at Dragon Trail International, agreed that the travel industry should better prepare for understanding that China’s outbound travel market is not monolithic.

“It’s very segmented,” she said. The first wave of long-haul travellers in 2023 will be experienced, independent travellers, including millennials, Gen-Z and luxury travellers, added Ms Parulis-Cook.

While some will visit neighbouring Asian countries because they’re easy to get to as well as inexpensive and familiar, others will seek new destinations.

“The game is no longer to go where everybody goes but to discover and find new places that not so many Chinese have visited before,” says Cotri’s Mr Arlt.