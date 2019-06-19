Chinese tourist stabs station employee after missing train in Shenzhen

(ASIAONE) - Missing your train can be a frustrating experience.

A young woman, however, ended up turning her afternoon commute into a direct ticket to the police station when she stabbed a train station employee.

Shenzhen North Railway Station, operated by China Railway Guangzhou Group, confirmed on its official Weibo account that a 23-year-old woman had stabbed a female employee on Tuesday (June 18) after missing her train.

The incident took place at Shenzhen North Railway Station at 2.47pm.

The passenger, a tourist identified as Ms Luo, stabbed the 27-year-old station employee in the back.

A video of the incident shows the victim bleeding as she knelt on the train station floor. Another female employee was seen putting pressure on the wound and yelling for help.

Security guards rushed to the scene and subdued the attacker.

The victim, Ms Liu, was taken to hospital for treatment. Thankfully, her injury was not fatal, said Shenzhen North Railway Station.

The police are collecting evidence and looking into the incident.