Chinese tourist arrivals to Malaysia plunge during Golden Week

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tourist arrivals from mainland China to Malaysia dropped by an estimated 30 per cent to 35 per cent during their week-long National Day break last week compared to same period last year.

Industry players said this was the first time Malaysia posted a fall in tourist arrivals from China during the "golden week" peak season.

China's "golden week" last year, which lasted from Oct 1 to 7, saw about 180,000 Chinese tourists coming to Malaysia.

"Inbound tourism from China was very weak this time... local tour guides went overseas for holidays during this golden week.

"I estimated a fall of over 30 per cent in Chinese arrivals last week," said Datuk Keith Li, who owns the travel agency GTC Group in Kuala Lumpur jointly with the Chinese government.

Li is also president of the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia.

Although Chinese tourists love Malaysia's beaches, culture and food, Li said he was "not optimistic" that Malaysia could get three million arrivals from China this year.

His views were shared by Mint Leong, deputy president of the Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association.

"I estimated that there was a fall of 30 per cent to 35 per cent in Chinese tourists last week.

"This is quite a serious drop, given that there was an increase of outbound tourists from China," said Leong.

Malaysia, which is ranked the sixth most popular global tourist destination for the Chinese last year, could drop to the ninth or 10th spot this time, Leong said.

According to a report on Nanyang online, Raub's musang king durian failed to earn Chinese money during the golden week due to the drop in Chinese tourists.

"I don't think we can achieve the three million target this year.

"If we don't do anything now, we may see a fall of 10 per cent in Chinese arrivals compared to last year," added Leong, who heads Sunflower Holidays Sdn Bhd.

Last year, Malaysia attracted 2,281,666 tourist arrivals from China, netting RM13billion (S$4.33 billion) in tourist receipts, according to Tourism Malaysia.

"Apart from the comments by politicians, there is a lack of big guns promoting Malaysian tourism in China. On China's side, we don't see leaders telling their nationals to come to Malaysia.

"Premier Li Keqiang described how he fell in love with durian in 2015 during his visit here," said Leong.

He said due to improved ties between Japan and China recently, Tokyo had become the top tourist spot for Chinese.