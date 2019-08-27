Chinese spokesman says hope US can create conditions for trade talks; not aware of recent call between both sides

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's foreign ministry reiterated on Tuesday (Aug 27) that it had not heard of any recent telephone call between the United States and China on trade, and said it hopes Washington can stop its wrong actions and create conditions for talks.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a news briefing, after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there had been contact between the two sides but declined to say with whom.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 26) predicted a trade deal with China, citing what he described as increasing economic pressure on Beijing and job losses in China.