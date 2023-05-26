Chinese ships ignore Vietnam’s demand to leave area close to Russian-run gas fields

HANOI/BEIJING - A Chinese research ship and five escort vessels were in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Friday, close to gas blocks operated by Russian firms in the South China Sea, a day after Vietnam urged the ships to leave.

The Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 began operating in Vietnam’s EEZ on May 7.

It represents the most significant incursion since 2019, according to Mr Ray Powell, who leads Stanford University’s Project Myoushu on the South China Sea.

He said China’s conduct and Vietnam’s reaction were a “worrying escalation”.

China claims most of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, including areas that are within Vietnam’s EEZ.

The 2019 stand-off lasted for more than three months and largely targeted a block then operated by Russian state oil firm Rosneft.

Less than two years after that, Rosneft sold its assets in the South China Sea to Russia’s state-owned firm Zarubezhneft, which operates some of the gas fields where the current dispute is taking place.

In the weeks since May 7, the Chinese research ship, at times flanked by a dozen vessels, has been moving largely across gas block 04-03, operated by Vietsovpetr, a joint venture between Zarubezhneft and PetroVietnam, according to vessel-tracking data shared with Reuters by the South China Sea Chronicle Initiative (SCSCI), an independent nonprofit.

It is also regularly crossing blocks 132 and 131 that Vietnam has licensed to Vietgazprom, a joint venture between Russia’s giant Gazprom and PetroVietnam. China has launched competing bids to license those two blocks.

The three companies and the Russian embassy in Hanoi did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning, responding to a question about the stand-off, said China had sovereignty over the Spratly Islands and its adjacent waters, and jurisdiction over relevant waters.

“Relevant ships of China carry out normal activities under China’s jurisdiction. It is legitimate and lawful, and there is no issue of entering other countries’ exclusive economic zones,” she told a regular press conference.