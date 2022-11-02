Chinese securities official says 'opening markets is good for China'

China will continue to welcome foreign institutions and also hope that more international companies will list in Hong Kong. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

HONG KONG – A Chinese securities official said on Wednesday opening markets is good for China.

Mr Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said China will continue to welcome foreign institutions and also hope that more international companies will list in Hong Kong.

Mr Fang, making the remarks in a recorded video for Hong Kong’s Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, also said the success of China’s economy will determine whether Hong Kong will become an important offshore yuan centre. REUTERS

More On This Topic
John Lee pitches ‘China advantage’ to rebuild Hong Kong’s image as global financial hub
Auditor exodus at embattled China property firms triggers governance concerns

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top