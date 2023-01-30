Chinese search giant Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March

SHANGHAI – Baidu is planning to roll out an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the matter, potentially China’s most prominent entry in a race touched off by the tech phenomenon.

China’s largest search engine company plans to debut a ChatGPT-style application in March.

It will initially be embedded into Baidu’s main search services, said the person, asking to remain unidentified discussing private information.

The tool, whose name has not been decided, will allow users to get conversation-style search results much like OpenAI’s popular platform.

Baidu has spent billions of dollars researching AI in a years-long effort to transition from online marketing to deeper technology.

Its Ernie system – a large-scale machine-learning model that has been trained on data over several years – will be the foundation of its upcoming ChatGPT-like tool, the person said. A Baidu representative declined to comment.

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI tool, has lit up the Internet since its public debut in November.

It amassed more than a million users within days and touched off a debate about the role of AI in schools, offices and homes.

Companies including Microsoft are investing billions to try to develop real-world applications, while others are capitalising on the hype to raise funds. Buzzfeed’s shares more than doubled this month after it announced plans to incorporate ChatGPT in its content.

Baidu, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings and ByteDance control much of China’s Internet. The search company has been trying to revive growth in the mobile era, after increasingly lagging behind its larger rivals in arenas such as mobile advertising, video and social media. Apart from research in AI, Baidu is now also developing autonomous driving technology.

ChatGPT has also piqued the interest of Chinese Internet users, who, like people elsewhere, shared screenshots of surprising conversations with the AI bot on local social media. This is despite a heavily censored domestic Internet largely walled off from the rest of the world – a model that has helped companies such as Baidu thrive as local equivalents to Google, Amazon and Facebook.

Apart from Baidu, several Chinese start-ups are also exploring generative AI, and have attracted investors such as Sequoia and Sinovation Ventures. BLOOMBERG