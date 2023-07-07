Chinese scientists spread white sheets on melting glaciers to try and shield them from the sun

BEIJING – The air was thin as a group of scientists trudged through snow near the peak of the Dagu Glacier in south-western China on a gloomy June morning. It was quiet up there, roughly around 5km above sea level, except for the sound of running water – a constant reminder of the ice melting right beneath their feet.

As they trekked upwards, oxygen canisters tucked into their fleece jackets, porters walked alongside carrying thick rolls of white fabric. The researchers planned to spread those sheets across more than 400 sq m of the mountain.

The film was designed to reflect the sun’s rays back into the atmosphere, effectively shielding the glacier from the heat and hopefully preserving some of its ice.

For decades, Dagu has supported the lives of tens of thousands of people who live around it.

The glacier’s meltwater provides drinking water and helps to generate hydropower, while the majestic views of the Tibetan Plateau can attract more than 200,000 tourists a year, fuelling an industry that keeps over 2,000 people employed. Now all that is under threat as the planet warms.

The Chinese scientists were under no illusion that their project would save Dagu. The glacier has already lost more than 70 per cent of its ice over the past half century.

One researcher described such efforts to a local newspaper as akin to a doctor merely trying to extend the life of a terminally ill patient by a few years.

The only real cure would be to drastically cut emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide, of which China is the world’s biggest source.

“All the human intervention methods that we’re working on, even if they prove effective, are only going to slow down the melting,” said Dr Zhu Bin, the 32-year-old Nanjing University associate professor leading the expedition.

“If the Earth keeps getting warmer, in the end there is no way to protect the glaciers forever.”

This was not the kind of field work that Dr Zhu had set out to do.

A material scientist by training, he spent most of his time in laboratories in Nanjing and New York, including more than a year researching battery storage at Columbia University.

The switch to glaciers puzzled some of his academic colleagues, who teased him about leaving the comfort of doing research in an air-conditioned room. His family worried about his safety, but, he says, ultimately came around because they saw preserving glaciers as “something that’s difficult but right”.

Covering glaciers with sheets of reflective material isn’t a new idea.

European ski resorts have been using white blankets to protect their snow for nearly two decades. But China has only just begun experimenting with the approach. Small trials conducted on a glacier in Xinjiang and Dagu beginning in 2020 appear to have slowed their retreat.