Chinese researchers launch phase 2 human trial of possible vaccine

BEIJING • Chinese researchers have started a second-phase human trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine, the Institute of Medical Biology at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) said yesterday, in efforts to further assess its effectiveness and safety.

IMBCAMS began on Saturday a phase two human test for its experimental shot, which is among six possible vaccines that Chinese scientists are testing in humans, following an ongoing phase one study that has recruited about 200 participants since last month, the institute said yesterday on its social media channel.

The phase two trial will determine the shot's dose and continue to evaluate whether the potential vaccine can safely trigger immune responses in healthy people.

About a dozen vaccines are in different stages of human tests globally, as the World Health Organisation warns that the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and "the world is in a new and dangerous phase".

However, none of the vaccine trials has passed large-scale, late-stage phase three clinical trials, a necessary step before getting regulatory approval for sale.

IMBCAMS said it expects to use a plant dedicated to producing a coronavirus vaccine this year to prepare for China's future vaccine supplies.

As early as the end of this year, certain groups of people with special needs can use experimental vaccines under urgent circumstances, Dr Gao Fu, director at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said last month.

The coronavirus, which was first detected in China late last year, has infected 8.9 million people globally and killed more than 467,000.

