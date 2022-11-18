Chinese reporter beaten by Hong Kong protesters in 2019 died, SCMP says

Mr Fu Guohao shot to national prominence when he was attacked by anti-government protesters at the height of the 2019 protests. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

HONG KONG – A former mainland Chinese reporter who became a public figure after his assault by protesters at Hong Kong’s airport during the 2019 unrest, has died.

Mr Fu Guohao died in October 2021 aged 30 after suffering from depression, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, citing his father Fu Chengxue who announced it on Thursday on Toutiao, a Twitter-like platform. The elder Fu delayed revealing the news because he was “considering national interests”, he told the newspaper.

Mr Fu Guohao shot to national prominence when he was attacked and detained by Hong Kong protesters occupying the airport during the height of the city’s 2019 anti-government protests. At the time, Mr Fu was working for the Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid.

Protesters had suspected him of being a security agent from the nearby mainland city of Shenzhen who was posing as a demonstrator. A sign was put on his chest saying “I am China’s police”.

The incident, broadcast on live television, marked a turning point for the movement due to the use of violence.

Three suspects involved in the incident were found guilty of rioting and assault in January 2021, and given jail sentences of as long as five years and six months, the SCMP said.

The father said the assault, as well as other events which he did not elaborate on, had a “domino-like” effect on his son’s mental health, the SCMP reported.

News of Mr Fu’s death elicited an outpouring of support and commemoration on Chinese social media. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Hong Kong jails holding record number of people awaiting trial
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive seeks to be author of ‘new chapter’

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top