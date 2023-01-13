Chinese prosecutors indict former senior provincial legislator for graft

Li Jiexiang was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Qinghai Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China. PHOTO: GOV.CN
BEIJING - Chinese prosecutors have filed an indictment against Li Jiexiang, former vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the Qinghai Provincial People’s Congress, for suspected bribe-taking.

Li was also formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Qinghai Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The indictment comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Li’s case.

The Second Branch of the Tianjin Municipal People’s Procuratorate has filed the case at the Second Intermediate People’s Court of Tianjin.

The indictment said Li had taken advantage of his various posts in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to seek benefits for others, and accepted an “especially huge amount” of money and gifts in return.

Prosecutors said they had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him, and listened to lawyers’ opinions. XINHUA

