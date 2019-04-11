Chinese President Xi envisions deeper ties, assures Myanmar of Beijing's support

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - China would like to enhance strategic communication and deepen cooperation with Myanmar no matter how the international situation changes, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday (April 10).

Xi made the remark while meeting with Myanmar Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The two countries should deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperation to bring more practical benefits for the people of both countries and contribute to regional stability and prosperity, Xi said.

Noting that military cooperation is an important part of China-Myanmar relations, Xi said that the two armies should enhance pragmatic cooperation and build bilateral military relations on the basis of mutual trust and benefit.

Xi said that China supports the peace process of Myanmar and pays attention to the development of the political and security situation in the northern part of Myanmar.

The two countries should walk in the same direction and further enhance border management to safeguard the safety and stability of the border region, Xi said.

China-Myanmar relations have developed well in all areas, Xi said, adding that the two countries have made new progress in jointly building the Belt and Road.

Cooperation between the two countries and the two armies has maintained sustainable and healthy development, Xi said, adding that the visit is expected to bring new progress in their defense and military cooperation.

Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar and China have a long history of traditional friendship, and the two countries and two armies have maintained good development.

Myanmar is grateful for China's support for the development of the country and the army, he said, adding that Myanmar appreciates China's support of its domestic peace process.

Myanmar welcomes and supports the building of the Belt and Road, and the country would like to take effective measures to maintain the stability of the border region, he added.

Min Aung Hlaing is making his fifth visit to China since becoming Myanmar's commander-in-chief of defense services in 2011.