Chinese premier Li confirms he will step down next March

China's Premier Li Keqiang has been premier since 2013, and is constitutionally limited to two terms. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Premier Li Keqiang confirmed on Friday plans to step down after his current term expires next March.

The No 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party, Li has been premier since 2013, and is constitutionally limited to two terms.

"This is the last year I will be premier," Li told a news conference.

President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party chief at a party meeting this autumn to elect leaders for the next five years.

In 2015, China revised its constitution to drop a limit of two terms for those holding the post of president.

Party leaders can choose the next premier.

More On This Topic
US should lift trade restrictions on China, says Li Keqiang
China's Premier tiptoes around Ukraine crisis during annual work report to Parliament

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top