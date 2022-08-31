Chinese police arrest hundreds over bank scandal that sparked rare protests

BEIJING • Chinese police have arrested more than 200 suspects linked to one of the country's biggest banking scandals that triggered rare mass protests and dealt a major blow to confidence in the country's financial system.

Four banks in China's central Henan province suspended cash withdrawals in April as regulators cracked down on mismanagement, freezing the funds of hundreds of thousands of customers and sparking protests that at times ended in violence.

Police in the city of Xuchang said they had now arrested 234 people in connection with the scandal and that progress was being made in recovering stolen funds.

They said in a statement that a "gang" had taken control of a number of local banks, attracting depositors with interest rates as high as 18 percent. Large amounts of funds, they said, were then "exploited by financial brokers".

The authorities had previously said the gang had effectively controlled the banks since 2011.

China's rural banking sector has been hit hard by the central government's efforts to rein in a property bubble and spiralling debt, in a financial crackdown that has had ripple effects across the world's second-largest economy.

The size and scale of the fraud dealt an unprecedented blow to public confidence in China's financial system, analysts have said, with the banks involved allegedly operating illegally for more than a decade.

Beijing is desperate to avoid disruptions to social stability just ahead of a major meeting of the ruling Communist Party in October, when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term in power.

A July 10 mass demonstration by depositors in Henan's provincial capital Zhengzhou was violently quashed, with protesters forced onto buses by police and beaten, according to eyewitness accounts given to AFP and verified photos on social media.

Regulators have been gradually offering repayments to depositors since mid-April.

On Monday, the Henan banking and insurance regulator promised to repay those who had deposited between 400,000 and 500,000 yuan (S$80,900 to S$102,000) starting this week.

