Chinese pigs fed new menu as Beijing weans farmers off US soy

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Workers artificially inseminate sows at a pig farm in Taizhou on Jan 15. China is moving to deploy new technologies for and to promote fermented feed amid a trade stand-off with the US.

- At the edge of one of the many pig farms spread across the vast, unbroken floodplains of Taizhou, a two-hour drive north-west of Shanghai, a pair of square, 4m pools of acrid-smelling ochre liquid hold the key to cutting costly soya bean use in half.

The pools hold a swill of cheaper, locally sourced ingredients, which can include bran, pumpkin vines and wine lees. But it is fermented – like yogurt – so the proteins are already broken down and easy to digest, lessening the need for the higher-quality proteins in soy, 80 per cent of which China imports.

For the farm’s owner, 47-year-old Gao Qinshan, the motivation is entirely monetary. Feed accounts for 70 per cent of pig rearing costs, and soya bean prices have jumped – squeezed by Beijing’s trade stand-off with Washington and compounded by war in the Middle East.

“Soya bean prices have become so unstable,” Mr Gao lamented.

With the industry already hobbled by oversupply and weak consumer demand, “pig farming has become unprofitable”, he said. “Everyone is thinking about how to cut costs.”

The grassroots fixation on overheads belies Beijing’s more strategic motivations: long-term food security and increased self-reliance.

The government sharply accelerated a drive to expand protein sources for livestock in March 2025, just as trade tensions ramped up early into US President Donald Trump’s second term. Soya beans quickly became a key bargaining chip.

Reuters new agency’s interviews with dozens of livestock and feed producers, state researchers and industry experts revealed Beijing is moving faster than previously thought to deploy new technologies and promote fermented feed.

It is the agricultural equivalent of Beijing’s campaign to build domestic capabilities in microchips and artificial intelligence, catalysed by Washington’s stringent controls on advanced technology exports to China.

In terms of agriculture, “the biggest national policy goal right now is soya bean meal reduction”, said Ms Fu Zhenzhen, a feed analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultants.

“The most direct reason for that is the trade war with the United States,” she said. “Fermentation is essential.”

Young pigs feeding at a pig farm in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, on Jan 15. In terms of agriculture, “the biggest national policy goal right now is soya bean meal reduction”, said a feed analyst. Soya beans are a protein source for livestock. PHOTO: REUTERS

Motivating farmers to switch

China is the world’s biggest buyer of soya beans. It imported US$52.7 billion (S$67.7 billion) of the oilseed in 2024, US$12 billion of which came from the US, the latest figures from the World Bank show.

In 2025, inbound shipments increased 6.5 per cent from 2024 to a record 111.8 million tonnes , according to Chinese customs data.

Fermented feed currently accounts for 8 per cent of industrial feed in China, up from 3 per cent in 2022, and is likely to hit 15 per cent by 2030, industry experts predict.

That could help China cut soya bean imports by up to 6.3 per cent from levels in 2025, according to Reuters calculations.

China is home to half the world’s pigs and pig farmers are just one piece of Beijing’s food security puzzle, albeit an important one, with pork a traditional staple of the Chinese diet and swine more dependent on soya bean meal than poultry or cattle.

An employee works on pig carcasses at a slaughterhouse in Taizhou, on Jan 15. Pig farmers are just one piece of Beijing’s food security puzzle, albeit an important one, with pork a traditional staple of the Chinese diet and swine more dependent on soya bean meal than poultry or cattle. PHOTO: REUTERS

Farms like Mr Gao’s raise a third of livestock in China, the world’s biggest meat producer.

However, the switch to fermented feed requires a heavy commitment, often entailing the overhaul of entire feeding systems. Mr Gao struggled initially, with feed growing mould and going to waste. Many farmers simply give up.

Beijing, characteristically, is leaving nothing to chance, offering incentives to every sector of the industry, and every link in the supply chain.

Targeting the entire supply chain

China’s Muyuan Foods, the world’s biggest pig farmer, has reduced soya bean meal in its feed from 10 per cent six years ago to 7.3 per cent now using synthetic amino acids produced from fermented corn starch, the director of the company’s feed division Zhang Meng told Reuters.

Agribusiness giant New Hope Liuhe has developed soya bean meal-free chicken and duck feeds by fermenting duckweed and other cheap protein sources, according to people familiar with the matter. New Hope did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Working with the government, China’s two biggest dairy producers, Yili and Mengniu, have cut the amount of soya bean meal in cattle feed by 20 per cent, according to sources at the state-backed National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy.

Yili declined to comment, and Mengniu did not reply to a request for comment.

All of the figures on soya bean meal reduction are being reported for the first time.

China has also attracted foreign investment, with Dutch-based trading house Louis Dreyfus planning to build its first fermented feed production line in the northern port city of Tianjin.

“China is standing at the forefront of fermentation technology,” said Mr Shambhu Nath Jha, principal consultant at Fact.MR.

The US-headquartered consultancy estimates that the value of China’s fermented feed market vaulted to US$6 billion in 2025, catching up fast on Europe’s leading but more mature market, worth US$7 billion. The US market, by contrast, is worth just US$2.5 billion, because soya beans and corn are more readily available.

For poultry, China’s 25 per cent fermented feed adoption rate already surpasses Europe’s 20 per cent, according to Fact.MR.

Costs, complexity and taste

Beijing has momentum on its side: Pork prices at 16-year lows make any cost-reduction scheme an easy sell.

Where the fermentation pitch runs into problems is the lack of a standardised approach, analysts said.

Some argue that pigs mature more slowly if farmers simply ferment whatever food sources are available, and can be weaker to disease.

The ultimate test may be taste.

“There is so much demand from consumers for better quality meat, but the industry is just focused on reducing costs and doing what the government wants,” said Mr Ian Lahiffe, an agriculture consultant in Beijing.

“There are a lot of benefits to feeding soya beans,” he said. “They need to think about how to avoid sacrificing animal health and meat flavour.” REUTERS