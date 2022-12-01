Chinese papers go black in mourning for late leader Jiang Zemin

At one of the largest foreign banks in China, employees have been asked to wear black in meetings with regulators, senior staff have been asked not to be photographed at parties and the bank has put marketing activities on hold for 10 days, a senior executive at the lender told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Mr Jiang’s death comes at a tumultuous time in China, where authorities are grappling with rare widespread street protests among residents fed up with heavy-handed Covid-19 curbs nearly three years into the pandemic.

China is also locked in an increasingly bad-tempered stand-off with the United States and its allies over everything from Chinese threats to democratically-governed Taiwan to trade and human rights issues.

While Mr Jiang could have a fierce temper, his jocular side where he would sometimes sing for foreign dignitaries and joke around with them stand in marked contrast to his stiffer successor Hu Jintao and current President Xi Jinping.

Some Chinese social media users have posted pictures and videos of Mr Jiang speaking or laughing and articles about his 1997 speech at Harvard University in English, reminiscing about an era when China and the West were on better terms.

Foreign governments including the US and Japan have expressed their condolences.

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that during his two visits to the United States as president as well as multiple other meetings with US officials, Mr Jiang worked to advance ties “while managing our differences – an imperative that continues today”.

Even Taiwan, which Mr Jiang menaced with war games in the run up to the island’s first direct presidential election in 1996, said it had sent its “best wishes” to Mr Jiang’s family, though it added he did “threaten the development of Taiwan’s democratic system and foreign exchanges with force”. REUTERS