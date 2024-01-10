Chinese netizens laud South Korea’s dog meat ban, urge stricter rules in China

BEIJING - A new ban on dog meat in South Korea has drawn praise from netizens in China, sparking an online debate on whether stricter enforcement is also needed in their country, where millions of dogs are consumed each year.
South Korea’s ban on the breeding, butchery and sale of dogs for their meat became one of the hottest topics on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo on Jan 9, after the National Assembly in Seoul passed a Bill to outlaw the centuries-old practice that had become controversial amid a growing number of dog owners in the country.
The legislation allows a three-year grace period until 2027, after which the breeding and killing of dogs for their meat will be punishable by a fine of up to 30 million won (S$30,300) or a maximum jail term of three years.
The practice is expected to be fully outlawed in South Korea by 2027.
A hashtag on the ban drew about 100 million views on Weibo in two days and sparked 7,229 discussion threads.
Many netizens in China said South Koreans were progressive for banning the dog meat trade, although some detractors argued that the new law disrespected citizens’ right to choose, and questioned why dogs needed special protection.
“Even (South Korea) has the awareness to protect its animals better,” said Weibo user Gushige from Shanghai, using a derogatory term Chinese netizens reserved for their East Asian neighbour.
The user also pointed out that China does not have laws preventing the abuse of animals.
Netizens in China and South Korea often clash over the ownership of cultural traditions, but, in this case, Chinese netizens have grudgingly given props for South Korea’s ban on dog meat.
User fanxingdiandian from eastern Jiangsu province said: “Humans already use dogs as working animals to help guide the blind and for police and search-and-rescue work. They are also our companion animals.
“On top of making them work, and if they stop being useful to us in those ways, we should treat them as dog meat? That sounds immoral.”
Netizens urged Beijing to do more to protect dogs in the country, given the growing number of pets.
State media Xinhua News Agency reported in June 2023 that the number of pets in China is expected to hit 446 million by 2024, citing industry figures. In 2022, there were more than 70.43 million urban pet owners.
The status of pets has evolved in China in recent years, as younger Chinese come to view dogs and cats as companions, rather than working animals such as guard dogs – a common sight in villages.
Increasingly affluent Chinese are also known to spend more on their pets, with the pet economy projected to hit 811.4 billion yuan (S$152 billion) in 2025, up from the 493.6 billion yuan in 2022, according to consultancy firm iiMedia Research.
But detractors wondered whether it was fair to legislate the right to choose to eat dog meat, and pointed out that it seemed inconsistent to protect dogs, but not other kinds of animals.
Media reports stated that South Korea had banned dog meat with support from President Yoon Suk-yeol, an animal lover who has adopted numerous stray dogs and cats with First Lady Kim Keon-hee, also a vocal critic of dog meat consumption.
Besides China, parts of countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Nigeria also consume dog meat.
“I don’t eat dog meat, but I certainly would not prevent others from eating if they so wish,” said Weibo user Tontrando from north-eastern Heilongjiang province.
“Why should dogs be treated differently from chickens, ducks, geese, pigs, cows and lambs? How hypocritical,” said another user, Zhinian_guhui, from southern Guangdong province.
The practice of eating dog meat is very much alive in parts of Guangxi autonomous region and provinces such as Yunnan, Jilin and Guizhou.
Despite China’s Ministry of Agriculture listing “dog, cat and mink, among other similar animals” as not meant for human consumption since April 2023, it is unclear what penalties are in place for those who consume dog meat, an unregulated trade that carries health risks.
Guangxi’s annual Yulin Festival, where dog meat and lychee are served as a traditional meal during summer solstice celebrations, has also been the target of domestic and international criticism for the controversial practice.
The Humane Society International, a global animal welfare organisation, estimates that up to 20 million dogs are slaughtered annually in China, though reliable numbers are hard to obtain, it said.
Animals Asia, another group, places the figure at about four million.
Nevertheless, the amount of dog eaten is a fraction of pork, for instance, that is consumed in the country. A McKinsey report stated that in 2021, China consumed 57 million tons of pork.
Shenzhen is China’s first major city to ban eating dog meat – a law that was introduced by the municipal government in 2020 amid a nationwide crackdown on wildlife trade and game meat consumption following the Covid-19 outbreak.
Eateries and restaurants found to be flouting the rules are reportedly liable for a fine of between 20,000 yuan and 200,000 yuan.
Dog owners told The Straits Times that they would welcome stricter enforcement of China’s outlawing of dog meat consumption, which they said is “non-existent at the moment”.
“There isn’t sufficient public awareness on the topic, and I wish the government would do more to protect dogs, which have been categorised to be companion or working animals,” said Madam Li Bijiao, 62, a retiree in Beijing.
Mr Feng Qi, 64, a retiree living in the capital city, said “there’s genuine fear that pet dogs might be stolen from their homes, particularly in the outskirts, to be sold for meat”.
Thefts and dog-napping are “quite common” in Guangxi, his hometown, he said.
“It’s not so common in Beijing, where people have come to treat dogs like family members,” he added.
“Now, we only need the enforcement to come through to reflect our love for our pets.”