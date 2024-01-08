Chinese netizens go bananas over $1,000 job to dress as Monkey King and be fed by tourists

Just slap on a monkey suit, sit in a cave, and enjoy food served by hand by tourists.

This is no monkey business but a job listing by the operator of the mountainous Taihang Wuzhishan Scenic Area in northern China’s Hebei province that went viral.

For 6,000 yuan a month (S$1,140), the successful candidate must dress up as the Chinese mythical Monkey King, Sun Wukong, be installed in a cave at the bottom of a mountain and be fed by tourists, reported Chinese media outlet Shangyou News.

“There are no academic requirements. Mainly he must have a fondness for Sun Wukong, a certain level of acting talent, and a lively, cheerful and friendly disposition to interact with tourists,” a manager at the site told Shangyou News.

Sun Wukong – the protagonist of Chinese classic novel Journey To The West – is said to have been trapped in the rocks of the Wuzhishan mountains by gods who scorned his childish bluster. The epic begins when monk Tang Sanzang frees him and the pair set out to India.