Chinese monks get electricity for the first time, thanks to solar

YUNNAN, China – It takes three hours of hiking along rock stairs and muddy walkways to reach Boluo Temple in the Chinese city of Dali where, by some accounts, monks have lived since as early as the Tang Dynasty.

For more than a thousand years, devout inhabitants of the temple have practised their beliefs in the prayer hall near the mountain peak, collected water from snow-melt and sourced nearly all of their heating needs by burning fallen branches. At least until recently.

In the past few years, the centuries-old temple for the first time gained access to electricity – not from the country’s grid, but thanks to solar panels installed in its backyard.

“We never bought electric appliances before; we cooked and boiled water using firewood,” said Ming Jing, a 32-year-old junior monk at the temple. “This is a great improvement (in terms of) convenience for our lives here.”

China has spent billions of dollars on connecting its entire population – including the most rural villages – to its mega grid system. However, in far-flung locations where grid access is not possible, solar panels have become the only choice for electricity.

With 10 panels connected to a battery box about as large as a medium-sized checked-luggage bag, the system at Boluo Temple provides power for the daily needs of Ming Jing and the head monk, as well as a ginger cat named Flower. They now own a few small electronic devices – a water boiler, an induction cooker and a space heater.

In winter, temperatures can plunge below 0 deg C in the mountain monastery, located about 2,700m above sea level, making nights especially tough to bear.

“Without a heating pad, lying under the blanket was like lying on ice,” Ming Jing said. Now, solar panels provide enough electricity to keep an electric blanket running for six to seven hours a night – if the preceding day was particularly sunny.

Since the start of this century, the Chinese government has made it a priority to provide electricity to its 1.4 billion citizens through national development plans, including paying partial costs for power line construction projects that are not commercially profitable for grid builders.

For the 1.2 million people who were still living off-grid in the early 2010s, China invested four billion yuan between 2013 and 2015 to build more than 670 stand-alone solar power plants and 350,000 home photovoltaic systems, according to the National Energy Administration.

Among other things, solar energy is being used as part of a poverty-alleviation effort in China, with systems providing more than 26 gigawatts built in poor areas across the country as at 2019.

As part of the plan, the government has sponsored rooftop or small-scale ground installations in poor areas so villagers can have better energy access and cheaper electricity, while reducing the use of polluting fuels like wood for daily activities such as cooking and heating. Villagers can also profit by selling electricity generated by rooftop solar panels back to grid companies.

A study on the solar poverty-alleviation programme, published in 2020, found the installations have raised disposal income per capita for beneficiaries by about 7 per cent to 8 per cent.

Residents of the targeted areas are benefiting from not just selling electricity to the grid, but also job opportunities brought by the projects and more stable power supply overall, according to one of the report’s authors, Associate Professor Yueming “Lucy” Qiu of the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland.